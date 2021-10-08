Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) will announce $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Photronics’ earnings. Photronics posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Photronics will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.33 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLAB. Zacks Investment Research cut Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson increased their target price on Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Photronics stock opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $822.48 million, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day moving average of $13.27. Photronics has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $15.15.

In related news, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total transaction of $64,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 122,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,297.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 7,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $107,697.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,755.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,006 shares of company stock worth $1,066,721. Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAB. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Photronics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Photronics by 58.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 13,363 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,431,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,144,000 after purchasing an additional 102,069 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 199.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 120,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 79,996 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 69.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 53,978 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Photronics

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

