Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) Short Interest Update

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,900 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the August 31st total of 187,200 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of AUUD opened at $2.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.11. Auddia has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $9.30.

Get Auddia alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Auddia during the second quarter valued at about $1,490,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Auddia during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Auddia in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Auddia in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 3.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Auddia in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

About Auddia

Auddia Inc develops software products for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Auddia, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform and application; and Vodcast Hub, a content management system.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Auddia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auddia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.