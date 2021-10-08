BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the August 31st total of 2,500,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 448,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $40.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioLife Solutions has a 12-month low of $26.58 and a 12-month high of $60.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.37 and its 200 day moving average is $41.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 680.11, a PEG ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.42.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.32 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLFS. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

In other news, CMO Todd Berard sold 6,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $263,492.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $111,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,452 shares of company stock worth $11,068,081 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the second quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the second quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 25.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 113.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

