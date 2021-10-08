The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target Increased to $191.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The Hershey in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a hold rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hershey presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $178.33.

NYSE:HSY opened at $178.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.81. The Hershey has a 12-month low of $135.83 and a 12-month high of $182.71.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.901 dividend. This is a positive change from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.23%.

In other The Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 4,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total value of $785,871.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $51,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,071 shares of company stock worth $3,017,487 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Hershey by 17,356.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 764,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,206,000 after buying an additional 760,380 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the second quarter worth approximately $129,513,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of The Hershey by 144.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,113,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,871,000 after buying an additional 656,943 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of The Hershey by 114.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,106,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,878,000 after buying an additional 590,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Hershey by 399.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 648,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,547,000 after buying an additional 518,579 shares in the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

