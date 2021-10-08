Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $390.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $8.99 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $17.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $20.31 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $434.29.

NYSE:DECK opened at $376.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.78. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $240.69 and a 12 month high of $451.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $414.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.77.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $504.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.23 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 31.19%. Analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.73, for a total value of $180,365.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.62, for a total transaction of $922,529.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,811,173.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,078 shares of company stock valued at $3,832,353. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 7.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 396 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 1.6% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 4.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 887 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 5.9% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 644 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

