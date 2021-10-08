Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 2,800 Shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Perma-Fix Environmental Services worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 59,250 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 4,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 8,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services stock opened at $7.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.45 million, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.25. Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $7.99.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.15 million during the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 3.41%.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Company Profile

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc is a nuclear services company, which provides nuclear and mixed waste management services. The firm operates its business through following segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment includes nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, processing and disposal services primarily through four uniquely licensed and permitted treatment and storage facilities.

