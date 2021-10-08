Citigroup Inc. Purchases 43,010 Shares of Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) by 330.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,010 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,522,000. 13.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OMP opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Oasis Midstream Partners LP has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $35.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.67 and its 200-day moving average is $23.17.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 38.74% and a return on equity of 35.11%. The company had revenue of $95.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oasis Midstream Partners LP will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.57%. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Oasis Midstream Partners Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP engages in owning, developing, operating, and acquiring a portfolio of midstream assets in North America. It offers full service midstream solutions to its customers covering their oil, gas, and water needs. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

