Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV) by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,511 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,914,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 during the 1st quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 stock opened at $64.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.07. ProShares Ultra MidCap400 has a 12 month low of $31.71 and a 12 month high of $68.56.

ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The Index is a measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 400 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

