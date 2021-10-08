Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $59.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Axos Financial Inc. is the holding company for BofI Federal Bank, which provides financing for single and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors and selected specialty finance receivables. BofI Federal Bank provides consumer and business banking products. Axos Financial Inc., formerly known as BofI Holding Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AX. Sidoti initiated coverage on Axos Financial in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Axos Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Axos Financial from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.67.

AX stock opened at $53.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.74. Axos Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.38 and a 200-day moving average of $47.31.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $158.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.91 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.81%. Equities analysts predict that Axos Financial will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 225.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 261.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1,965.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

