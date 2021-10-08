Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,535 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACCO. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 872.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACCO Brands stock opened at $8.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.82. ACCO Brands Co. has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $9.77.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $517.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.60 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 4.19%. As a group, analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 37.14%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Noble Financial set a $8.40 price objective on ACCO Brands in a report on Saturday, July 10th. TheStreet raised ACCO Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ACCO Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

