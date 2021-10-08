Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB.PD) Trading Up 0%

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB.PD)’s share price was up 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$26.99 and last traded at C$26.99. Approximately 2,800 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at C$26.98.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.40 billion and a PE ratio of 7.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.87.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile (TSE:CWB.PD)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

