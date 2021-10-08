Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) Trading 1.7% Higher

Shares of Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) traded up 1.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.25 and last traded at $7.08. 54,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 245% from the average session volume of 15,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.84.

Nomad Royalty Co Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. Its assets include Bonikro Gold Stream, Woodlawn Silver Stream, Blyvoor Gold Stream, and Blackwater Gold Royalty. The company was founded on February 20, 1961 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

