Odyssey Group International (OTCMKTS:ODYY) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY)’s share price traded down 8.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.31. 17,925 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 90,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59.

Odyssey Group International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ODYY)

Odyssey Group International, Inc is a medical device technology and asset acquisition company. It engages in the development and acquisition of medical devices and health related technologies. The firm also owns technology and the marketing and distribution rights to CardioMap, which is intended to be an advanced technology for early non-invasive testing for heart disease.

