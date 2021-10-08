Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 (NYSE:CHAQ) Trading Down 5.2%

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp. (NYSE:CHAQ) traded down 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.44 and last traded at $8.44. 13,404 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 55,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.86.

Get Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 during the second quarter worth about $379,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 by 63,797.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 52,952 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 during the first quarter worth about $3,518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.