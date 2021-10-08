Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 817 Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VITL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 241.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,954,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,951 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Vital Farms in the first quarter worth approximately $6,730,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 219.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,816,000 after purchasing an additional 277,281 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 782.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 302,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 268,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 359.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 265,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 207,491 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Brent Drever sold 453,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $7,708,157.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Matthew Ohayer purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.10 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 8,060,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,834,447.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VITL stock opened at $17.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $715.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.79 and a beta of 0.10. Vital Farms, Inc. has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $40.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.08.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $60.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.75 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VITL. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen began coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

