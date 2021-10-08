Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) by 129.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FAST Acquisition were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in FAST Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FAST Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $133,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in FAST Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in FAST Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in FAST Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

Get FAST Acquisition alerts:

FAST Acquisition stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. FAST Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $14.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.38.

In other news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.64 per share, for a total transaction of $4,365,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 762,251 shares of company stock valued at $9,044,237.

FAST Acquisition Profile

FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST).

Receive News & Ratings for FAST Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAST Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.