Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,215 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $443,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $444,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $774,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier Financial Bancorp stock opened at $17.79 on Friday. Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.07 million during the quarter. Premier Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 28.63%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st.

About Premier Financial Bancorp

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc is a multi-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiaries. Its services include personal and business checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposits, safe deposit boxes, loans, debit and credit cards, mobile and online banking, digital wallet, business lending, and treasury management.

