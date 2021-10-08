Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Prometheus Biosciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.24) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.32) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:RXDX opened at $24.97 on Monday. Prometheus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $30.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.77.
Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Prometheus Biosciences will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.
About Prometheus Biosciences
Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.
