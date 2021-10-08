Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arbor Realty Trust is a specialized real estate finance company investing in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, preferred equity, mortgage-related securities and other real estate-related assets. “

Separately, JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.50.

NYSE:ABR opened at $19.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a current ratio of 25.13. Arbor Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $19.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average is $17.75.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 89.91%. The business had revenue of $58.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 132.2% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 34,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 314,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 46,127 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 10,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 267,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,901,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

