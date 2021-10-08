Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Earns Buy Rating from SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BIIB. Raymond James raised shares of Biogen from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $453.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Biogen from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $392.50.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $287.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. Biogen has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $468.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $318.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.75.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Biogen will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Biogen by 2.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Biogen by 26.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in Biogen by 39.5% in the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 2.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 17,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in shares of Biogen by 2.1% during the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

