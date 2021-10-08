BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Given New $68.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its price objective lifted by SVB Leerink from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BBIO. Bank of America upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.90.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

BBIO stock opened at $44.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 0.79. BridgeBio Pharma has a twelve month low of $37.29 and a twelve month high of $73.50.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $54.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 million. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative net margin of 789.46% and a negative return on equity of 805.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5399900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 13,777 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $733,349.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 20.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Grace Capital grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 77,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 19.1% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 2.1% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 10.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.