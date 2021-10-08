Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.57.

Shares of NOMD stock opened at $27.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.71. Nomad Foods has a 12 month low of $22.44 and a 12 month high of $31.85.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $596.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.65 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 1.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 507,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 12.2% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the first quarter valued at $283,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 44.0% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 894,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,559,000 after purchasing an additional 273,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 201.8% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 39,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

