Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $55.00 target price on the stock.

AVIR has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atea Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Get Atea Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ AVIR opened at $41.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.77 and a 200 day moving average of $31.39. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $94.17.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.99 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $438,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,350,000. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.