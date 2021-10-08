Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $55.00 target price on the stock.
AVIR has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atea Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.00.
NASDAQ AVIR opened at $41.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.77 and a 200 day moving average of $31.39. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $94.17.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $438,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,350,000. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.
