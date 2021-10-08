ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASML is a world leader in the manufacture of advanced technology systems for the semiconductor industry. The company offers an integrated portfolio for manufacturing complex integrated circuits. ASML designs, develops, integrates, markets and services advanced systems used by customers the major global semiconductor manufacturers to create chips that power a wide array of electronic, communications and information technology products. “

Get ASML alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ASML. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $966.00 price target on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $801.33.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $746.82 on Monday. ASML has a 12 month low of $357.38 and a 12 month high of $895.93. The company has a market cap of $306.03 billion, a PE ratio of 54.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $812.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $716.20.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ASML will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASML. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in ASML by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in ASML by 620.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in ASML in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 18.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASML (ASML)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.