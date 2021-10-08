Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) will announce sales of $50.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.80 million and the highest is $51.20 million. Grid Dynamics posted sales of $26.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 93.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full year sales of $189.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $189.00 million to $190.35 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $233.38 million, with estimates ranging from $230.00 million to $236.54 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Grid Dynamics.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 6.55% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $47.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.88 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GDYN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

GDYN stock opened at $29.63 on Friday. Grid Dynamics has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $32.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.95 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.18.

In related news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $112,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Benhamou sold 87,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $2,563,375.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 237,514 shares of company stock worth $6,690,563. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDYN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 604,155.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,897,000 after buying an additional 724,987 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 206.1% during the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 542,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after buying an additional 365,195 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $5,564,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 9.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,014,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,015,000 after buying an additional 269,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $3,592,000. 44.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

