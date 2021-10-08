UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Barclays upgraded Lundin Mining from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lundin Mining presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.71.

LUNMF opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.61. Lundin Mining has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $13.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.81.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $872.32 million for the quarter.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

