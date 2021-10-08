Petrofac’s (POFCY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on POFCY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Petrofac from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.75.

POFCY opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. Petrofac has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.76 million, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The firm operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction; Engineering and Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services.

