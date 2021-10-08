Moneysupermarket.com Group’s (MYSRF) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MYSRF. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

MYSRF opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.43. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $2.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.84.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

