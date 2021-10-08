OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OMV Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $60.21 on Monday. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $64.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.87.

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

