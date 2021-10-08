Short Interest in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Rises By 24.4%

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,680,000 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the August 31st total of 23,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Shares of TXMD opened at $0.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06. TherapeuticsMD has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $2.75.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $23.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.63 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cooper C. Collins bought 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.72 per share, with a total value of $648,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Paul Bisaro purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.79 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 196,864 shares in the company, valued at $155,522.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 961,000 shares of company stock valued at $697,070 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 50.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 837,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 262.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 306,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 222,058 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 61.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,858,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 707,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 9.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXMD. Cowen dropped their price target on TherapeuticsMD from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

