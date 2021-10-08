Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the August 31st total of 1,580,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 582,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

In other Savara news, Director David A. Ramsay bought 50,000 shares of Savara stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Ramsay bought 39,552 shares of Savara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $50,626.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 156,106 shares of company stock worth $194,160 in the last three months. 4.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Savara during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Savara during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Savara during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Savara by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Savara during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SVRA opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 32.56 and a quick ratio of 32.56. Savara has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average is $1.58.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Equities research analysts forecast that Savara will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

