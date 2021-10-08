Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Short Interest Up 18.0% in September

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,960,000 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the August 31st total of 33,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 9.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. CIBC downgraded Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.52.

In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $4,224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tilray by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 222,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 122,103 shares during the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,399,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tilray by 473.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,467,000. 11.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TLRY stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.89. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 2.61. Tilray has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.00 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 104.82% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tilray will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

