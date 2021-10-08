Appian’s (APPN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) in a report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $186.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on APPN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Appian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.86.

NASDAQ APPN opened at $91.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.42 and a beta of 1.77. Appian has a 52-week low of $62.29 and a 52-week high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.74 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Appian will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the first quarter worth $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the first quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the first quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 52.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

