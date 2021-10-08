Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $52.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Axcelis Technologies is a leading producer of ion implantation equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductors. The company also produces dry strip, photostabilization and rapid thermal processing equipment, which is used in semiconductor manufacturing primarily before and after the ion implantation process. In addition, the company provides extensive aftermarket service and support, including spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services and customer training. “

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of ACLS opened at $47.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Axcelis Technologies has a 1-year low of $21.69 and a 1-year high of $52.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.43.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $147.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.27 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP William J. Bintz sold 15,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $739,344.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jorge Titinger sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $150,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,596 shares of company stock worth $2,010,515. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axcelis Technologies (ACLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.