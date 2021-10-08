American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “American Superconductor Corporation is a leading energy technologies company. The company develops and sells a wide range of products and solutions based on power electronic systems and high temperature superconductor wires that dramatically improve the efficiency, reliability and quality of electricity during its generation, transmission, distribution and use. The company is a dominant force in alternative energy, offering grid interconnection solutions as well as licensed wind energy designs and electrical systems. As the world’s principal supplier of HTS wire, AMSC is enabling a new generation of compact, high-power electrical products, including power cables, grid-level surge protectors, motors, generators, and advanced transportation and defense systems. AMSC also provides utility and industrial customers worldwide with voltage regulation systems that dramatically enhance power grid capacity, reliability and security, as well as industrial productivity. “

NASDAQ AMSC opened at $15.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.22. American Superconductor has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $31.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.82 million, a P/E ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 1.09.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 17.25% and a negative net margin of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $25.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Superconductor will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in American Superconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in American Superconductor by 101,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in American Superconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 78.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. 56.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

