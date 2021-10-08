Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of antiviral therapies for chronic hepatitis B and coronaviruses as well as liver diseases. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Separately, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Shares of Aligos Therapeutics stock opened at $14.63 on Tuesday. Aligos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $37.51. The stock has a market cap of $623.37 million and a P/E ratio of -1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.74 and its 200-day moving average is $20.44.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Aligos Therapeutics will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,230,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,726,000 after buying an additional 336,083 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,084,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,099,000 after buying an additional 388,166 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 983,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,045,000 after buying an additional 368,539 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after buying an additional 126,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after buying an additional 76,596 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

