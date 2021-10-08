China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Construction Bank Corporation is engaged in providing personal and commercial banking products and services. The company’s Corporate Banking segment provides financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions. Its products include corporate loans, trade financing, deposit products, agency services, financial consulting and advisory services. The company’s Personal Banking segment provides personal loans, deposit products, card business, personal wealth management services, remittance services, and securities agency services to individual customers. The treasury business segment includes inter-bank money market transactions, repurchase and resale transactions, and invests in debt securities. The company also provides trustee and finance leasing services along with electronic banking services. China Construction Bank Corporation is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

OTCMKTS CICHY opened at $14.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $176.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.50. China Construction Bank has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $17.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.29.

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

