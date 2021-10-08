International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. acts as the holding company for British Airways and Iberia providing scheduled passenger and cargo Airline services with its principal place of business being London. The company Airways maintains strategic alliance with several worldwide airlines and, together with its codeshare and franchise partners, flies to more than 300 destinations worldwide. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. is based in Harmondsworth, United Kingdom. “

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

ICAGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ICAGY opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.24. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.39, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Consolidated Airlines Group (ICAGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.