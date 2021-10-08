Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of DRXGF stock opened at $6.70 on Monday. Drax Group has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $7.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.07.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

