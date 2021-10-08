Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) versus Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Head-To-Head Review

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) and Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amerant Bancorp and Dime Community Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amerant Bancorp $334.02 million 2.89 -$1.72 million $0.09 286.22 Dime Community Bancshares $203.93 million 6.94 $42.04 million $2.52 13.71

Dime Community Bancshares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Amerant Bancorp. Dime Community Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amerant Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.2% of Amerant Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.0% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of Amerant Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Amerant Bancorp and Dime Community Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amerant Bancorp 0 3 4 0 2.57 Dime Community Bancshares 0 0 2 1 3.33

Amerant Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $26.14, suggesting a potential upside of 1.49%. Dime Community Bancshares has a consensus target price of $40.75, suggesting a potential upside of 17.91%. Given Dime Community Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dime Community Bancshares is more favorable than Amerant Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Amerant Bancorp and Dime Community Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amerant Bancorp 13.17% 6.03% 0.62% Dime Community Bancshares 16.58% 13.31% 1.10%

Risk and Volatility

Amerant Bancorp has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dime Community Bancshares has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dime Community Bancshares beats Amerant Bancorp on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

About Dime Community Bancshares

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

