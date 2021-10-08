Head to Head Contrast: Creative Technology (OTCMKTS:CREAF) versus Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) and Creative Technology (OTCMKTS:CREAF) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

12.8% of Corsair Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.7% of Corsair Gaming shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.8% of Creative Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Corsair Gaming and Creative Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corsair Gaming 0 3 6 0 2.67 Creative Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Corsair Gaming currently has a consensus price target of $41.44, suggesting a potential upside of 58.61%. Given Corsair Gaming’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Corsair Gaming is more favorable than Creative Technology.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Corsair Gaming and Creative Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corsair Gaming $1.70 billion 1.44 $103.22 million $1.55 16.86 Creative Technology $61.15 million 1.77 -$17.57 million N/A N/A

Corsair Gaming has higher revenue and earnings than Creative Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Corsair Gaming and Creative Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corsair Gaming 7.63% 40.73% 14.22% Creative Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Corsair Gaming beats Creative Technology on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software. It also provides gaming components and systems comprising power supply units, cooling solutions, computer cases, and DRAM modules, as well as prebuilt and custom-built gaming PCs, and others; and PC gaming software comprising iCUE for gamers and Elgato's streaming suite for content creators. In addition, the company offers coaching and training, and other services. It sells its products through a network of distributors and retailers, including online retailers, as well as directly to consumers through its websites. Corsair Gaming, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Fremont, California. Corsair Gaming, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Corsair Group (Cayman), LP.

Creative Technology Company Profile

Creative Technology Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of digitised sound and video boards, computers and related multimedia, and personal digital entertainment products. Its products include amplifiers, speakers, sound cards, gaming headsets, headphones, peripherals, accessories, and software. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia Pacific, The Americas, and Europe. The company was founded by Wong Hoo Sim and Kai Wa Ng in 1981 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.