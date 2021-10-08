Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $520.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) will announce sales of $520.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $520.00 million and the highest is $521.79 million. Fabrinet posted sales of $436.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full-year sales of $2.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.55 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS.

FN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

In other Fabrinet news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $1,143,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 29,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $3,013,473.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,036,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,027 shares of company stock worth $6,693,376. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,478,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 566,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,181,000 after acquiring an additional 187,016 shares during the period. No Street GP LP acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,010,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 828,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,467,000 after acquiring an additional 129,374 shares during the period. Finally, Cartica Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,870,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FN opened at $101.71 on Friday. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $59.45 and a 1-year high of $109.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.81 and a 200 day moving average of $93.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Fabrinet

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

