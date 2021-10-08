Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Andritz AG is engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. Its operating segment consists of Hydro; Pulp & Paper; Metals and Separation. Hydro segment installs and offers electromechanical systems, pumps and hydropower equipment. Pulp & Paper segment manufactures and trades tissue, board and paper products. Metals segment processes cold-rolled carbon steel, metal strip and stainless steel. Separation segment produces belts, screw passes, screens, drains cantrifuges, discs, drum filters, filter presses, separators, thickeners, flocculent systems and thermal systems. Andritz AG is headquartered in Graz, Austria. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADRZY opened at $10.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Andritz has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $12.43.

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. Andritz had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 20.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that Andritz will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Andritz AG engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. It operates through the following segments: Pulp and Paper (PP); Metals (ME); Hydro (HY); and Separation (SE). The PP segment offers equipment, systems, complete plants, and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue.

