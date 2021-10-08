Zacks Investment Research Lowers BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BAE Systems is a global company engaged in the development, delivery and support of advanced defence and aerospace systems in the air, on land and at sea. BAE Systems Inc. is the US subsidiary of BAE Systems plc. Headquartered in Rockville,Maryland, BAE Systems Inc. consists of three Operating Groups that provide support and service solutions for current and future defense, intelligence, and civilian systems; design, develop and manufacture a wide range of electronic systems and subsystems for both military and commercial applications; and design, develop, produce,and provide service support of armored combat vehicles, artillery systems and intelligent munitions. “

Get BAE Systems alerts:

BAESY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BAE Systems from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

BAESY stock opened at $31.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.09. The stock has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.23. BAE Systems has a one year low of $20.67 and a one year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 6.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 655,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,185,000 after purchasing an additional 42,282 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BAE Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of BAE Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 96,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 42,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. 0.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BAE Systems (BAESY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.