Blackstone Minerals (OTCMKTS:BLSTF) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2021

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Blackstone Minerals (OTCMKTS:BLSTF) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Blackstone Minerals stock opened at $0.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.33. Blackstone Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00.

Blackstone Minerals Company Profile

Blackstone Minerals Ltd. explores for and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper and gold deposits. Blackstone Minerals Ltd. is based in West Perth, Australia.

