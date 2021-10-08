Blackstone Minerals (OTCMKTS:BLSTF) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Blackstone Minerals (OTCMKTS:BLSTF) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of Blackstone Minerals stock opened at $0.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.33. Blackstone Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00.
Blackstone Minerals Company Profile
