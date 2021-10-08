Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intelsat Investments S.A. provides satellite communications services. The company offers network services comprising transponder services, video distribution and contribution services, hybrid satellite, fiber and teleport managed services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications, multinational corporations, internet service providers, military and government sectors. Intelsat Investments S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Shares of INTEQ opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.07. Intelsat has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average of $0.41.

Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $507.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Intelsat will post -3.78 EPS for the current year.

Intelsat Company Profile

Intelsat SA provides satellite services business, which provides a layer in the global communications infrastructure. It offers communication services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications, multinational corporations and Internet Service Providers (ISPs).

