Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.18% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Repro-Med Systems Inc. is engaged in the design and manufacture of medical devices directing resources to the global markets for emergency medical products and infusion therapy. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Repro Med Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

KRMD stock opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.41 million, a PE ratio of -39.28 and a beta of 0.47. Repro Med Systems has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $7.84.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 million. Repro Med Systems had a negative net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Repro Med Systems will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Repro Med Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Repro Med Systems by 145.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Repro Med Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Repro Med Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Repro Med Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro-Med Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W.

