Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lumber Liquidators, Inc. found its niche market in hardwood flooring. Lumber Liquidators prides itself on having one of the largest inventories of prefinished and unfinished hardwood floors in the industry. There are flooring experts in every store ready to help, and free samples are available. Lumber Liquidators carries solid and engineered hardwood, laminate flooring, bamboo flooring, cork flooring, vinyl flooring, wood-look tile flooring, butcher blocks, mouldings, accessories and tools. It negotiates directly with the mills, eliminating the middleman and passing the savings on to the customers. The environmentally conscientious company only purchases from suppliers who practice sustainable harvesting, which allows forests to heal and re-grow faster. Everything Lumber Liquidators sells (unless specified otherwise) is first-quality, graded to industry specifications, and available in standard flooring lengths. “

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

Separately, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Shares of NYSE LL opened at $18.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $542.38 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 2.52. Lumber Liquidators has a 12-month low of $17.45 and a 12-month high of $35.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.75.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $301.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.40 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki acquired 5,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $99,905.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas T. Moore sold 10,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $221,151.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,533.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 3,292.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 51.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 94,737.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumber Liquidators (LL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.