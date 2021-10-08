National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $52.59

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $52.59 and last traded at $52.59, with a volume of 335430 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.02.

NHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.29.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 16.11, a current ratio of 16.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.07.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $74.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.22 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 64.29%.

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,500 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.50 per share, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 2,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.86 per share, for a total transaction of $107,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,000 shares of company stock worth $280,970. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NHI. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile (NYSE:NHI)

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.