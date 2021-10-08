Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 881,100 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the August 31st total of 731,300 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 292,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $22.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $853.19 million, a PE ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $22.82.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $331.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Benchmark raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.31.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, SVP Colin Patrick Mcdonald sold 6,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $128,452.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,659.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Trunfio sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $331,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,640 shares of company stock worth $1,318,986 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 65,690.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

